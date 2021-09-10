Judge Rejects Ex-Goldman Exec's Bid To Avoid 1MDB Trial

By Stewart Bishop (September 10, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge has denied former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng's attempt to dismiss criminal charges over a purported $2.7 billion fraud on Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd., according to an order released Friday. Ng, also known as Ng Chong Hwa, is accused of conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering conspiracy. Last year, Goldman agreed to pay $2.9 billion in connection with a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve the U.S government's criminal investigation into the bank's role in the affair. In a 160-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie rebuffed Ng's arguments for...

