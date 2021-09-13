10 Open Appellate Issues Following High Court Arthrex Ruling

By Mark Selwyn, Kevin Yurkerwich and Lauren Mangano Drenkard (September 13, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- On June 21, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in U.S. v. Arthrex Inc. Two questions were before the court. First, are administrative patent judges principal officers who must be appointed by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate under the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution? Second, if APJs are principal officers, what remedy should be adopted to cure the constitutional violation? The Supreme Court held that APJs are principal officers. But the Supreme Court disagreed with the remedy adopted by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which had severed restrictions on removing APJs from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS