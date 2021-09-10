NJ Plaza Owner Filed Ch. 11 To Dodge $9M Debt, Lender Says

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (September 10, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey strip mall operator was accused Friday of using bankruptcy court to dodge a $9 million foreclosure judgment following a three-year legal fight over the property's mortgage. Evergreen Plaza's owner filed a Chapter 11 petition Thursday in New Jersey Bankruptcy Court just half an hour before a foreclosure auction was about to commence on the Burlington County property, according to a motion filed by lender 710 Route 38 ABL I Holdings LLC. ABL wants the court to dismiss the cases or, alternatively grant it relief from the automatic stay triggered by the petitions. The petition filed on behalf of...

