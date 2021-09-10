TECT Aerospace Creditors Say It's Time For Liquidation

By Rick Archer (September 10, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The unsecured creditors of TECT Aerospace on Friday asked the Delaware bankruptcy court to convert the aviation parts supplier's Chapter 11 to a Chapter 7 liquidation, saying few assets are left and accusing customer and creditor Boeing Co. of delaying the case for its own benefit. In its motion, the unsecured creditors' committee claimed no progress is being made toward resolving the case, and since the company's primary assets were sold months ago, the only reason to remain in Chapter 11 is to allow Boeing to benefit from a provision in its agreement to buy TECT's Kansas manufacturing plant. "The committee...

