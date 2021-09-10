Bank Execs' Son Admits Lying To Cover Bank Fraud Scheme

By Lauraann Wood (September 10, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- An Illinois man admitted in federal court Friday that he lied under oath to cover up a bank fraud scheme in which his parents shifted and hid assets to avoid repaying millions of dollars in loans that defaulted. Arun Veluchamy pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood to a superseding criminal information prosecutors filed the same day charging him with making a false declaration under oath in connection with an underlying criminal offense. The government initially brought him into the case with a 2016 superseding indictment charging him with three counts of bank fraud for allegedly helping to further the...

