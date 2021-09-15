How ERISA Fiduciaries Can Use ESG: Part 1

By Elizabeth Goldberg (September 15, 2021, 2:31 PM EDT) -- This article discusses the evolving impact of environmental, social and governance, or ESG, factors on employee benefit plans. Over the last few years, employee benefit plans have found increased interest from plan sponsors, participants and investment professionals in considering ESG factors when investing retirement plan assets.[1] This is part one of a two-part article. Part one provides guidance on the following key issues: ESG investing in employee benefit plans; and ERISA regulation of ESG and back-and-forth by the U.S. Department of Labor. Part two of this article will address case law as a framework for ESG. ESG Investing in Employee Benefit Plans This interest...

