Insurer Wants Out Of 3 Hand Sanitizer Class Suits

By Daphne Zhang (September 13, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Acceptance Casualty Insurance Co. told a California federal court it has no duty to defend a hand sanitizer maker in three proposed class actions, alleging the company misrepresented how natural its sanitizers were during the COVID-19 pandemic. The carrier said Friday that its policyholder, Virgin Scent Inc., cannot get coverage in three underlying class actions. The general liability policy covers only property damage and bodily and advertising injuries, ACIC said, but the underlying litigation alleges only economic harm. VSI, doing business as Art Naturals, sells and markets its hand sanitizers as containing only "natural elements," while the three underlying class suits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS