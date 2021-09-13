Dillon McCandless Wants To Reopen Pandemic Suit Fee Fight

By Matthew Santoni (September 13, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The law firm that challenged Pennsylvania's closure orders and crowd limits during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic has sought to revive its bid for fees, arguing that its clients were the prevailing party in the lawsuit before the orders expired and the Third Circuit dismissed the case as moot. Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham LLP had represented a group of counties, political candidates and businesses challenging the constitutionality of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's emergency orders closing "non-essential" businesses and limiting crowd sizes, and had sought to make the state pay the firm's legal fees after a Pittsburgh federal...

