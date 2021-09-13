Ariz. Jury Clears Southwest Of Sex Bias Against Ex-Worker

By Vin Gurrieri (September 13, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal jury decided Southwest Airlines did not discriminate against a female former field instructor and didn't fire her for complaining about alleged sex-based mistreatment, according to a verdict reached Friday. Jurors in the District of Arizona found in Southwest Airlines Co.'s favor at the end of a four-day trial on two claims lodged by plaintiff Leslie Sayers-Russell. She had accused the company of discriminating against her based on sex and retaliating against her in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act when it fired her. U.S. District Judge Steven Logan ordered that judgment be entered for Southwest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS