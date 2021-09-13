FDA Asks Full DC Circ. To Consider Electric Shock Device Ban

By Khorri Atkinson (September 13, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is urging the full D.C. Circuit bench to reinstate its ban on the use of electric shock harnesses as a treatment to deter people with intellectual or developmental disabilities from exhibiting aggressive or self-injuring behavior, saying a panel's July ruling overturning the prohibition undercuts the agency's authority. A split three-judge panel in July ruled that the agency lacked the authority to regulate the practice of medicine and therefore cannot determine whether the electrical stimulation devices used for self-injurious and aggressive behavior are inappropriate to use. But the FDA countered in Friday's petition for a rehearing en...

