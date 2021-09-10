Vax-Exempt NYC Teachers To Be Offered Non-Classroom Jobs

By Dave Simpson (September 10, 2021, 11:23 PM EDT) -- New York City teachers who are exempt from getting the COVID-19 vaccine for medical or religious reasons must be offered non-classroom work, an independent arbitrator determined Friday. Arbitrator Martin Scheinman also determined that those who refuse the vaccine, but fall outside of the medical or religious exemptions, can be offered unpaid leave with health insurance through September 2022 or a severance package. Those who opt for unpaid leave will be allowed to return to paid work if they get vaccinated before the end of their leave, Scheinman said. If they do not get vaccinated in that timeframe, they'll be assumed to...

