House Dems Float $2.9T In Tax Increases To Pay For Budget

By Stephen Cooper (September 11, 2021, 2:21 PM EDT) -- House Democrats proposed a preliminary package of tax increases totaling $2.9 trillion Sunday that would offset the cost of new spending proposed in their party's fiscal 2022 budget bill the House Ways and Means Committee expects to approve by Wednesday. ​​​​​According to a draft of the proposals obtained by Law360 from a congressional tax aide, the committee's chairman, Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., and his fellow Democrats have proposed increasing the top corporate tax rate to 26.5%, the top individual rate to 39.6% and the top capital gains rate to 25%. ​​​​ Rep. Richard Neal, the House Ways and Means Committee chairman,...

