Payroll Startup Papaya Global Raises $250M In Series D

By Emma Whitford (September 13, 2021, 12:44 PM EDT) -- Papaya Global announced Monday that it has raised $250 million in a fundraising round led by private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, bringing the payroll management startup's total valuation to $3.7 billion. New York-headquartered Papaya Global Ltd. offers services including payroll and onboarding, the company said. Other Series D funders include Tiger Global Management, Greenoaks Capital, IVP, Scale Venture Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Alkeon Capital, Workday Ventures, Access Industries and Group 11. The new funds will support Papaya Global's ongoing expansion efforts, the company said, and help speed up its customer recruitment. Current customers include Microsoft, Intel, Johnson &...

