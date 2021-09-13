Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mexican Cement Co. Must Turn Over Assets, Judge Says

By Victoria McKenzie (September 13, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has ordered a Mexican cement company to turn over certain assets to the court as an investment firm looks to enforce a $36.1 million arbitral award against it, overruling arguments challenging his authority to require the transfer.

In an order issued Friday, U.S. District Judge John L. Kane betrayed his irritation with Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, or GCC, for its continued resistance to an order he issued over two years ago and demanded that the company to turn over about $50 million in assets to the court by Nov. 9.

"Ostensibly unfazed by my Judgment or the Tenth Circuit's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!