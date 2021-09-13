Mexican Cement Co. Must Turn Over Assets, Judge Says

By Victoria McKenzie (September 13, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has ordered a Mexican cement company to turn over certain assets to the court as an investment firm looks to enforce a $36.1 million arbitral award against it, overruling arguments challenging his authority to require the transfer. In an order issued Friday, U.S. District Judge John L. Kane betrayed his irritation with Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, or GCC, for its continued resistance to an order he issued over two years ago and demanded that the company to turn over about $50 million in assets to the court by Nov. 9. "Ostensibly unfazed by my Judgment or the Tenth Circuit's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS