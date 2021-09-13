Idaho Says Tribe Isn't Covered By 150-Year-Old Hunting Treaty

By Morgan Conley (September 13, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Idaho continued Friday to press its bid for a federal judge to toss the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation's hunting and fishing rights suit, arguing the tribe is wrongfully seeking to piggyback on other tribes' treaty rights established under a 150-year-old treaty. The state and its Department of Fish and Game told an Idaho federal court in a memorandum supporting its motion to dismiss that the Northwestern Band is not one of the tribes whose off-reservation hunting rights are protected by an 1868 treaty. The state specifically rebutted the tribe's argument that the other tribes' rights wouldn't be diminished if...

