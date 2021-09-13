Curtiss-Wright Seeks $1M In Power Co.'s $30M Supply Fight

By Rosie Manins (September 13, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Curtiss-Wright company has brought a $1 million contract breach counterclaim against Westinghouse in a Georgia state court, hitting back at the nuclear power giant's allegations that it owes more than $30 million over the supply of reactor coolant pumps for power plants in the Southeast. On Friday, Curtiss-Wright Electro-Mechanical Corp. answered a complaint by Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, which it denied and sought to dismiss on jurisdictional grounds. The filings come a week after a bid by Curtiss-Wright to disqualify DLA Piper from representing Westinghouse in the case. The Pennsylvania companies are fighting over purchase orders for reactor coolant pumps...

