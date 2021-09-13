Ga. Bar Asks 11th Circ. To Deny Lin Wood's Sanctions Bid

By Rosie Manins (September 13, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- State Bar of Georgia members have asked the Eleventh Circuit to deny a sanctions bid against them by controversial right-wing attorney L. Lin Wood Jr., defending their request for the court to dismiss his attempt to revive a lawsuit over their desire that he undergo a mental health exam. The bar members responded Friday to Wood's motion for sanctions, which claims they frivolously sought to dismiss his appeal of a Georgia trial court's decision to toss his lawsuit against them. At issue is the complicated procedural nature of the case, which resulted in two appeals before the Eleventh Circuit, the first...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS