MoFo Snags 2 For White Collar Defense Practice

By Emily Lever (September 13, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP has hired a pair of federal prosecutors for its white collar defense group, the firm announced on Monday, adding to its roster of revolving door hires. Katherine Driscoll, a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and Nathan Reilly, a former senior litigation counsel in the Eastern District of New York, will join the firm as counsel for its New York-based investigations and white collar defense practice. "The addition of Kate and Nathan will enhance our ability to serve our clients operating in the healthcare, life sciences, financial services, and technology industries in particular,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS