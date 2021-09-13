Ex-Yukos Investors Lose Bid To Appeal Stay Of $50B Awards

By Joanne Faulkner (September 13, 2021, 7:11 PM BST) -- A London judge rejected an oil company's request Monday to challenge his ruling that a record-breaking $50 billion in arbitral awards issued to former shareholders of Yukos Oil should be kept on pause without Russia having to hand over security. High Court Judge Andrew Henshaw said he would not grant permission for an appeal on his April decision that a stay on three arbitral awards totaling $50 billion — believed to be the largest ever issued in investment arbitration — should continue while an issue of state immunity is decided. Judge Henshaw did not provide a detailed explanation of his decision, but said...

