Skadden Picks Up Ex-SEC Enforcement Unit Chief In NYC

By Sarah Martinson (September 13, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A former unit chief of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division has moved to Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP's government enforcement and white collar crime group in New York City, the firm announced Monday. Daniel Michael, who was at the SEC for 11 years, will be joining Skadden as a partner and working closely with former SEC colleagues who are in the firm's Washington, D.C., office, according to Skadden. Michael told Law360 Pulse on Monday that he felt now was a good time to jump to the private sector because new technology and regulations are shaking up the...

