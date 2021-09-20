Proskauer Bolsters Tax Practice With 2 Hires In NY

By David Hansen and Asha Glover (September 20, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Proskauer Rose LLP has added a pair of battle-tested tax partners to its New York office from Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP and KPMG, the firm announced. David Teigman has joined the firm from Cadwalader and will bolster Proskauer's employee benefits and executive compensation group, while former KPMG principal Daniel Paulos will advise clients on credit fund structures, Proskauer said in news statements on Sept. 13 and Friday. "We are excited to welcome David, who is at the forefront of the latest legal and business developments in executive compensation," said partner Paul Hamburger, co-chair of the benefits and executive compensation group....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS