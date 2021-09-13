Exxon Likens Calif. Climate Suit To Improper 'Lawfare'

By Michelle Casady (September 13, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. has reinforced its case to the Texas Supreme Court to grant review and reverse a lower court ruling to clear the way for it to dig into suspicions that several California municipalities and officials conspired to blame it for climate-change related infrastructure damage via an improper use of the legal system. In a brief on the merits filed on Friday, Exxon argued that unless the Texas high court agrees to hear the case and undoes a June 2020 ruling from the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth, there will be no safeguard against out-of-state residents committing "intentional torts that...

