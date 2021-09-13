NY Diocese Creditors Agree To Share Ch. 11 Claims Info

By Vince Sullivan (September 13, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The unsecured creditors committee in the Chapter 11 case of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre told a New York judge Monday that it has agreed to allow the debtor to share information about sex abuse claims with local prosecutors, acquiescing to the diocese's request that allows it to fulfill its reporting obligations. During a virtual hearing, attorney Karen B. Dine of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP said the committee — made up mostly of abuse claimants — would allow the diocese to satisfy requests from the district attorneys of Nassau and Suffolk counties for information about sex abuse...

