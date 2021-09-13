Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB's Mixed Rulings In Apple's IP Challenge

By Andrew Karpan (September 13, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit agreed Monday with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that Apple came up short in its efforts to invalidate two fingerprint authentication patents but that the board was right to throw out a different patent the tech giant and Samsung had challenged owned by the same company. After hearing oral arguments late last month, a three judge panel turned down appeals by Apple and Samsung as well as by South Korea-based Firstface Co. Ltd. over a collection of PTAB rulings on the validity of three Firstface patents, which the company asserted against the phone manufacturing giants in California...

