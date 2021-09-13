OptimisCorp Says Plaintiffs, Bayard Must Be DQ'd In Del. Suit

By Rose Krebs (September 13, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- OptimisCorp argues there "can be no situation" in which Bayard PA should serve as counsel for plaintiffs in a Delaware Chancery Court derivative suit involving claims against the company's CEO and other officers, arguing conflicts of interest should disqualify the firm. In a brief filed on Friday, the physical therapy business told Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn that former directors William Atkins, Gregory Smith and John Waite should be barred from continuing with their derivative claims, and Bayard should be disqualified as their counsel, because they "are directly antagonistic to the company." OptimisCorp argues Bayard "stands in a direct conflict" given...

