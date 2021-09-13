Calif. Appeals Court Says Shell Can't Dodge Ex-Worker's Suit

By Clark Mindock (September 13, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court says a trial court got it wrong when it determined that Shell wasn't the joint employer of a gas station employee who sued over wrongful termination and withheld wages, saying precedents relied on by the lower court contained significantly different facts. A three-judge panel said Friday that two similar cases to the suit brought by employee Santiago Medina — who was directly employed by a Shell contractor that had a very specific operating agreement with the oil company — didn't include key information that the employee presented in this case. Namely, Medina had alleged that Shell was able...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS