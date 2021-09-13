Recur Raises $50M To Bring NFTs To College Sports

By Elise Hansen (September 13, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Nonfungible token platform Recur said Monday it raised $50 million in its first major funding round as it works to build a platform for NFTs linked to college sports. Recur said the round gives it a $333 million valuation and is the largest Series A in the NFT space to date. Nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, are digital tokens that represent ownership of a digital good such as an image or video. NFTs have become increasingly popular in the last year and have been utilized by artists, musicians and professional sports leagues such as the National Basketball Association. Recur said it is looking...

