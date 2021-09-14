Tuna Buyers Get Support For Class Status At 9th Circ.

By J. Edward Moreno (September 14, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A trio of public interest groups are urging the full Ninth Circuit to rule in favor of certifying three classes of tuna buyers in a massive price-fixing suit even though a split panel found there are potentially too many uninjured class members. The American Antitrust Institute, Committee to Support the Antitrust Laws and Public Justice filed separate amicus briefs on Friday saying that determining the exact percentage of uninjured class members isn't necessary at this stage in the litigation, accusing the companies of trying to avoid victim compensation. "Defendants hope to shirk their responsibility to their victims by urging this Court...

