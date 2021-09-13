Biz Groups Keep Pushing For Indo-Pacific Digital Trade Deals

By Isaac Monterose (September 13, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Several American business associations have urged the Biden administration to pursue Indo-Pacific digital trade agreements, arguing that the region has the most internet users in the world and that small businesses relied on online commerce during the pandemic. In a brief letter Friday to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, the trade groups said restrictions such as data localization requirements burdened small businesses that struggled to keep up with the requirements and affected American job creation by limiting U.S. companies' ability to compete in foreign countries. The business groups cited a Cisco study from March 2020 that found that the Asia Pacific...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS