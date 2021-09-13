Judge Doubts 'Pink Tax' Suit Over Walgreens Hair-Loss Meds

By Dorothy Atkins (September 13, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge appeared open Monday to tossing a Walgreens shopper's proposed class action accusing the pharmacy chain of charging a so-called pink tax on women's hair-loss treatment, saying she's "struggling" with the claims because women aren't prohibited from buying the men's products that cost half the price. During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim told lead plaintiff Brigette Lowe's counsel that shoppers are "not prohibited in any way" from buying the cheaper men's hair-loss treatment instead of the women's product, which has the same ingredients. "The reason I'm struggling with this is that women can...

