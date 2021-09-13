28 Deepwater Claimants Hid Workers' Compensation, BP Says

By Nathan Hale (September 13, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- BP has called for the dismissal of 28 plaintiffs' suits in consolidated litigation in Florida federal court stemming from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, saying the claimants "attempted to game the system" by seeking to recover damages for injuries for which they had already received workers' compensation payments. The oil giant argued that under the terms of a 2012 settlement agreement reached in previous multidistrict litigation related to the disaster in the Gulf of Mexico, the plaintiffs' election to pursue workers' compensation claims and agreements they signed releasing BP from any injury claims when they made that choice clearly preclude them...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS