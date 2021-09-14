Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Told Inventor Limits Don't Bar Validity Challenge

By Andrew Karpan (September 14, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Surgical device company Minerva has told the Federal Circuit that in light of the U.S. Supreme Court narrowing when a doctrine preventing inventors from challenging their own patents can be invoked, a Hologic Inc. patent covering an endometrial treatment must be invalidated.

The brief came on Monday from Minerva Surgical Inc., a Santa Clara, California-based company whose founder, Csaba Truckai, previously worked for a company that Hologic later bought. In 2015, Hologic sued Truckai's new company and a jury in Delaware federal court ordered Minerva to pay Hologic Inc. $4.8 million for infringing patents covering Hologic's endometrial ablation treatment NovaSure, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!