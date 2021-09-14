Fed. Circ. Told Inventor Limits Don't Bar Validity Challenge

By Andrew Karpan (September 14, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Surgical device company Minerva has told the Federal Circuit that in light of the U.S. Supreme Court narrowing when a doctrine preventing inventors from challenging their own patents can be invoked, a Hologic Inc. patent covering an endometrial treatment must be invalidated. The brief came on Monday from Minerva Surgical Inc., a Santa Clara, California-based company whose founder, Csaba Truckai, previously worked for a company that Hologic later bought. In 2015, Hologic sued Truckai's new company and a jury in Delaware federal court ordered Minerva to pay Hologic Inc. $4.8 million for infringing patents covering Hologic's endometrial ablation treatment NovaSure, which...

