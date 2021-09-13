Federal Contractor Can't Duck RICO Suit Over Alleged Fraud

By Daniel Wilson (September 13, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge has allowed a military veteran to continue with his Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act lawsuit against a company owner whose alleged fraud embroiled the veteran in a False Claims Act suit. Plaintiff Melvin Goodweather had plausibly alleged both that Neil Parekh's alleged contracting fraud scheme could be considered racketeering and had personally harmed him, U.S. District Judge Rossie D. Alston Jr. said in an opinion on Friday, declining to dismiss claims against Parekh. "In the second amended complaint, plaintiff has pleaded facts sufficient to support a reasonable inference that defendant Parekh agreed with co-conspirators to commit an offense...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS