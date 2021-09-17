Vodafone Hits Sports Co. With Countersuit Over Soccer Deal

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 17, 2021, 4:38 PM BST) -- Vodafone's Italian arm has hit a British sports streaming service with a countersuit after a soccer distribution deal went south, saying the U.K. provider sabotaged the deal so it could pursue another partner. Vodafone Italia SpA asked the High Court in a newly public Sept. 10 defense and counterclaim to reject a suit brought by DAZN Ltd. accusing it of breaching a distribution partnership for streaming soccer matches in Italy's top professional league, Serie A. The telecom giant said in its defense that the alleged breaches of the deal — which included airing promotional deals that DAZN had not agreed to...

