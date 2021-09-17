Volvo, Renault Fight Truck Cartel Damages Suit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 17, 2021, 3:16 PM BST) -- Four Volvo and Renault subsidiaries have hit back against a lawsuit from more than 130 local authorities across the U.K. over a truck cartel, saying the alleged collusion did not affect net prices or cause the government bodies to lose money. Subsidiaries of the Volvo/Renault group told the High Court in a Sept. 10 defense, which has just been made public, that the group of local authorities may not have suffered any loss as a result of the scheme. The Volvo/Renault subsidiaries make up four of 15 defendants in a suit arising out of a finding from the European Commission that they...

