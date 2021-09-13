Wells Fargo, Target Settle VoIP Patent Cases Ahead Of Trial

By Morgan Conley (September 13, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Estech is wrapping up litigation with Cisco, Target, Wells Fargo, and others over patents related to Voice over Internet Protocol technology, including on Friday notifying a Texas federal court of settlements reached in patent infringement suits scheduled to head to trial early October. On Monday, Cisco Systems Inc. and Estech Systems Inc. notified the court that Cisco had agreed to settle its own claims that Estech willfully infringed multiple Cisco patents for technology used to make voice calls using the internet as well as wrongfully accused some Cisco customers of infringement for using Cisco products. The settlement news comes days after...

