RSA Hits Back In Growing £150M Shareholder Fraud Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (September 14, 2021, 5:51 PM BST) -- RSA Insurance Group PLC has said that its management team had no knowledge of the accounting irregularities at its Ireland outpost as it fights back against new claims that the company defrauded the market by overstating its profits. RSA said in a defense on Friday in the High Court that former group CEO Simon Lee, Managing Director Paul Donaldson and chief accountant Chris Rash did not know that the Irish subsidiary was under-reserving for claims and therefore could not have "dishonestly delayed the publication of any information" that would have shed light on the scandal before 2013. The company said it...

