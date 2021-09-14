After Gerber HQ Mix-Up, Judge Moves Baby Food Case To Va.

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (September 14, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has agreed to transfer consolidated litigation to Virginia accusing Gerber of selling heavy metal-tainted baby food, at the request of plaintiffs who said the litigation should be hashed out where the company's headquarters are located. In a ruling Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Falk said it was "appropriate for the convenience of the parties and in the interests of justice" to grant the transfer motion by two groups of plaintiffs, who said they filed the suits in the Garden State before realizing that Gerber had relocated its home office from Florham Park, New Jersey, to Arlington,...

