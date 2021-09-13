Int'l Law Governs €101M Spain Award Fight, Court Hears

By Caroline Simson (September 13, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A pair of renewable energy investors attempting to enforce a €101 million ($119.2 million) arbitral award against Spain are urging a D.C. federal court to ignore an "irrelevant" ruling from Europe's highest court, saying a dispute over jurisdiction is governed by international, not EU, law. Infrastructure Services Luxembourg SARL and Energia Termosolar BV argued in a brief filed on Friday that Spain is just trying to distract the D.C. court from what is essentially a straightforward enforcement petition by pointing to a decision earlier this month by the European Court of Justice striking down an arbitration provision in an underlying treaty...

