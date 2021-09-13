'Sweeping' Blow To Calif. Housing Law Reversed On Appeal

By Craig Clough (September 13, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court has overturned a ruling that the state's Housing Accountability Act infringes San Mateo's right to home rule and unconstitutionally delegates municipal powers, reversing a decision that allowed the city to reject a multifamily housing project and threatened a state law aimed at boosting housing stock. The panel's published opinion held that the city's denial of the project's application was not in alignment with the HAA, a statute that aims to increase housing in the state and limits a municipality's power to deny projects not deemed to be a health or safety problem if the project complies with...

