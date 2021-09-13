Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Top-Ranked Boxer Targets Boxing Council Over Alleged Slight

By Caroline Simson (September 13, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A top-ranked heavyweight boxer has initiated litigation in Florida aimed at tracking down evidence from the World Boxing Council for a pending arbitration in Switzerland after he was allegedly robbed of an opportunity to challenge the defending heavyweight world champion.

Dillian Whyte on Friday filed his amended complaint asking the court for permission to subpoena the World Boxing Council, arguing that he needs to track down certain evidence as he pursues arbitration after the WBC allegedly reneged on a deal providing that he would have the chance to participate in a mandatory bout involving the then-WBC world champion.

Specifically, he's seeking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!