Top-Ranked Boxer Targets Boxing Council Over Alleged Slight

By Caroline Simson (September 13, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A top-ranked heavyweight boxer has initiated litigation in Florida aimed at tracking down evidence from the World Boxing Council for a pending arbitration in Switzerland after he was allegedly robbed of an opportunity to challenge the defending heavyweight world champion. Dillian Whyte on Friday filed his amended complaint asking the court for permission to subpoena the World Boxing Council, arguing that he needs to track down certain evidence as he pursues arbitration after the WBC allegedly reneged on a deal providing that he would have the chance to participate in a mandatory bout involving the then-WBC world champion. Specifically, he's seeking...

