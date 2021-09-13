Split 9th Circ. Says Negligent Endangerment Is Not Deportable

By Alyssa Aquino (September 13, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel has ruled that a green card holder shouldn't be deported over a child endangerment conviction, saying that treating those offenses as deportable would see parents being deported over what could be a "single lapse" in judgment. Rafael Diaz-Rodriguez won out in the Ninth Circuit on Friday when the majority found that a 12-year-old conviction for driving drunk with a child on board didn't amount to a "crime of child abuse" that Congress made into a ground of removal in 1996. Making negligent child endangerment a deportable offense would result in many immigrant parents being separated from...

