Nursing Home COVID-19 Death Suit Sent Back To Texas Court

By Y. Peter Kang (September 13, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A suburban Houston nursing home sued over a resident's COVID-19 death can't have the case heard in federal court after a Texas federal judge on Monday rejected its argument that the claims are preempted by the federal Public Readiness and Protection Act. U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal remanded the suit accusing The Colonnades at Reflection Bay Rehabilitation of causing the October 2020 coronavirus death of June Lollie to Texas state court in Brazoria County. The suit, filed by estate administrator Patrick Lollie, alleges that the nursing home failed to take appropriate actions in response to the pandemic, failed to follow COVID-19...

