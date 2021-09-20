Former Oil Exec Joins Sidley In Houston

By Jessica Corso (September 20, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP has hired the former assistant general counsel for Magellan Midstream Partners LP to join its energy and infrastructure practice group as a partner in Houston. Trent Bridges spent nearly a decade in the legal department of Magellan, a midstream company that owns and operates pipelines and storage facilities throughout the U.S. His last four years were spent as a vice president and assistant general counsel for the company, for which he led numerous mergers and acquisitions, joint venture arrangements and sale and purchase agreements. Sidley represented Magellan in front of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and also sat...

