Employer Considerations Ahead Of OSHA's Vaccine Rule

By Paula Ketcham (September 14, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week. Within a matter of weeks, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is expected to issue an emergency temporary standard, or ETS, to carry out the requirement. The ETS is expected to affect more than 80 million workers. Private employers also will have to give workers paid time off to get vaccinated or recover from any vaccine side effects....

