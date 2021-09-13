Fiat Chrysler Eyes Bellwether For Lifetime Warranty Spat

By Linda Chiem (September 13, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler defended its request Monday for six drivers to go through a bellwether process to determine whether they have any viable claims that the automaker misled consumers into buying vehicles that came with lifetime powertrain warranties, only to renege on the warranties years later. FCA US LLC told U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy III that it would be more efficient for the court to appoint six out of the 27 plaintiffs spearheading the proposed class action to go through a bellwether process to determine the viability of their liability theory. The drivers have all accused the automaker of hyping...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS