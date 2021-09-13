Comfort Inn Says Insurers Dodged Covering Dorian Damage

By Eli Flesch (September 13, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Comfort Inn in Charleston, South Carolina, is suing its insurers, alleging they misrepresented and failed to pay for windstorm damage sustained in 2019 from Hurricane Dorian, according to a federal court filing. The motel said Friday that Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. deceived it about the scope of damages it sustained when winds from the Category 5 hurricane damaged the roof of its downtown property. The Comfort Inn also leveled similar accusations against its second insurer, Aegis Syndicate 1225 at Lloyd's, which paid a little more than $59,000 to the motel through a claims management company, according to...

