Groups Oppose Bid To Reopen Hawaii Water Pollution Suit

By Clark Mindock (September 14, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups say Maui County has failed to show flaws in the analysis of a Hawaii federal court ruling that a county wastewater treatment plant needs a Clean Water Act permit, despite plenty of opportunities. The Hawai'i Wildlife Fund, the Sierra Club and others urged the court to reject a motion to reconsider filed by the county on Friday, saying that an earlier determination that the county's wastewater releases from the Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility essentially acted as a direct discharge into the ocean was based on extensive and undisputed evidence. While Maui had asked U.S. District Judge Susan Oki Mollway...

