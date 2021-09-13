4 Key Compliance Areas Under Biden's Vaccine Mandate

By Al Barbarino (September 13, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's stringent new vaccine plan comes as a "rude awakening" to employers that have thus far resisted enacting their own vaccine mandates and are now facing a series of potentially laborious policies and procedures to comply, attorneys say. As part of the sweeping attempt to stem the tide of COVID-19 cases, Biden announced last week that he had directed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to require employers with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers are either vaccinated or tested once a week. The potential government mandate could come as a relief to some employers by taking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS