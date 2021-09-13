Biden Taps 2 For CFTC, Boosts Behnam To Permanent Chair

By Lauren Berg (September 13, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The White House on Monday announced two nominees for the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the decision to elevate Rostin Behnam from acting to permanent chairman of the agency. President Joe Biden plans to nominate Christy Goldsmith Romero, a former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission attorney and former Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP litigator, and Kristin Johnson, a law professor at Emory University School of Law, as commissioners. Behnam joined the CFTC in 2017 as a commissioner and has served as the acting chairman since January. He has prioritized safeguarding customer protections and pushed issues like climate-related financial market...

